https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008723Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlower wedding Instagram story template, minimal aesthetic psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008723View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.07 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.07 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontFlower wedding Instagram story template, minimal aesthetic psdMore