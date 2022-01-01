https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008758Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFree course Facebook story template, editable text psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008758View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.26 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFree course Facebook story template, editable text psdMore