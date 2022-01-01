https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008786Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGustav Klimt Facebook post template, Adele Bloch-Bauer painting remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008786View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.34 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.34 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontGustav Klimt Facebook post template, Adele Bloch-Bauer painting remixed by rawpixel psdMore