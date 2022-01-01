https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008794Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlower wedding PowerPoint presentation template, minimal aesthetic vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008794View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontFlower wedding PowerPoint presentation template, minimal aesthetic vectorMore