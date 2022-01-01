https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008806Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote Facebook post template, Girl with a Wineglass painting remixed by rawpixel psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008806View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.18 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontInspirational quote Facebook post template, Girl with a Wineglass painting remixed by rawpixel psdMore