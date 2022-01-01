https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008817Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInstagram post template, Lady with Ermine, painting remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008817View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.66 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontInstagram post template, Lady with Ermine, painting remixed by rawpixel vectorMore