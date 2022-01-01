https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008855Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlower wedding invitation card template, minimal aesthetic landscape design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008855View LicenseVectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 1.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontFlower wedding invitation card template, minimal aesthetic landscape design vectorMore