https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008862Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlower wedding invitation template, minimal aesthetic poster vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008862View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.33 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontFlower wedding invitation template, minimal aesthetic poster vectorMore