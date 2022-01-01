https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008922Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFacebook event cover template, social media promotion psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008922View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.75 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.75 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.75 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Jomolhari by Christopher J. FynnDownload Jomolhari fontFacebook event cover template, social media promotion psdMore