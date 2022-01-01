https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008992Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThink big Instagram story template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008992View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.74 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.74 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Murecho by Neil SummerourDownload Murecho fontMansalva by Carolina ShortDownload Mansalva fontDownload AllThink big Instagram story template psdMore