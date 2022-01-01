https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7009073Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextShop local Facebook story template, editable text psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7009073View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.65 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Special Elite by AstigmaticDownload Special Elite fontShop local Facebook story template, editable text psdMore