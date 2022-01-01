https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010098Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness success Instagram story template, aesthetic remixed media psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7010098View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.11 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.11 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amiko by Impallari TypeDownload Amiko fontBusiness success Instagram story template, aesthetic remixed media psdMore