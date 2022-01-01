https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010110Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding celebration Invitation card template, beige simple design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010110View LicenseVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 1.57 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 1.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :The Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontRufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontDownload AllWedding celebration Invitation card template, beige simple design vectorMore