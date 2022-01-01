https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010115Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding celebration Twitter post template, beige simple design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010115View LicenseVectorEPS | 1.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :The Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontRufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontDownload AllWedding celebration Twitter post template, beige simple design vectorMore