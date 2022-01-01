https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010119Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding celebration Instagram story template, beige simple design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010119View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.33 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :The Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontRufina by Martin SommarugaDownload Rufina fontDownload AllWedding celebration Instagram story template, beige simple design vectorMore