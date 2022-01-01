https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010127Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage birthday Instagram post template, cake illustration vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010127View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 78.47 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 78.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontVintage birthday Instagram post template, cake illustration vectorMore