https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010816Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeige wedding Invitation card template, simple landscape design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010816View LicenseVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 1.57 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 1.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontDownload AllBeige wedding Invitation card template, simple landscape design vectorMore