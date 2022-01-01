https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010820Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeige wedding invitation template, simple design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010820View LicenseVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 1.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontQwitcher Grypen by Robert LeuschkeDownload Qwitcher Grypen fontDownload AllBeige wedding invitation template, simple design vectorMore