https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012646Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness success presentation template, aesthetic remixed media vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7012646View LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 66.59 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 66.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amiko by Impallari TypeDownload Amiko fontBusiness success presentation template, aesthetic remixed media vectorMore