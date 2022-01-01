Business support presentation template, vintage illustration vector More Premium Royalty Free Vector Template ID : 7012670 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector Blog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MB

Presentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 63.47 MB Vectors can scale to any size.

Compatible with :