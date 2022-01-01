https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012675Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital currency presentation template, finance remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7012675View LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.88 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andika New Basic by SIL InternationalDownload Andika New Basic fontDigital currency presentation template, finance remixed media vectorMore