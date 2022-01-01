https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7015275Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn wedding Instagram story template, aesthetic paper collage vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7015275View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 11.58 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 11.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontSorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontDownload AllAutumn wedding Instagram story template, aesthetic paper collage vectorMore