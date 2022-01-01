https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7015287Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn wedding invitation template, aesthetic paper collage psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7015287View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 198.61 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 198.61 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontSorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontDownload AllAutumn wedding invitation template, aesthetic paper collage psdMore