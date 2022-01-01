https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7021268Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic wedding invitation card template, Autumn collage landscape design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7021268View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 5.03 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 5.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :La Belle Aurore by Kimberly GesweinDownload La Belle Aurore fontAesthetic wedding invitation card template, Autumn collage landscape design vectorMore