https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7021273Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic wedding invitation template, Autumn collage poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7021273View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 5.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :La Belle Aurore by Kimberly GesweinDownload La Belle Aurore fontAesthetic wedding invitation template, Autumn collage poster vectorMore