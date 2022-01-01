https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7021296Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeminine birthday flyer template, instant photo film frame vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7021296View LicenseVectorEPS | 32.05 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSource Sans 3 by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans 3 fontDownload AllFeminine birthday flyer template, instant photo film frame vectorMore