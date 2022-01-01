https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022583Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMemphis wedding invitation template, cute pastel poster vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7022583View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.39 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :DM Sans by Colophon FoundryDownload DM Sans fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllMemphis wedding invitation template, cute pastel poster vectorMore