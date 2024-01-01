https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue siren png light sticker, emergency flash, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7022814View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 970 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1212 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1545 x 1912 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Blue siren png light sticker, emergency flash, transparent backgroundMore