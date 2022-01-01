https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022909Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeminine birthday greeting card template, instant photo film frame psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7022909View LicensePSDLandscape Card 4271 x 3071 px | 300 dpi | 200.12 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSource Sans 3 by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans 3 fontDownload AllFeminine birthday greeting card template, instant photo film frame psdMore