https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022953Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPositive quote presentation template, surreal paper collage vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7022953View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 73.85 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 73.85 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 73.85 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 73.85 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 73.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Birthstone Bounce by Robert LeuschkeDownload Birthstone Bounce fontVujahday Script by Robert LeuschkeDownload Vujahday Script fontDownload AllPositive quote presentation template, surreal paper collage vectorMore