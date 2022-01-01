https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022956Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPositive quote Twitter ad template, surreal paper collage vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7022956View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 62.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Birthstone Bounce by Robert LeuschkeDownload Birthstone Bounce fontVujahday Script by Robert LeuschkeDownload Vujahday Script fontDownload AllPositive quote Twitter ad template, surreal paper collage vectorMore