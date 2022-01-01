https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7025923Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMental healthcare Instagram story template, aesthetic memphis design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7025923View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.92 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mansalva by Carolina ShortDownload Mansalva fontMental healthcare Instagram story template, aesthetic memphis design vectorMore