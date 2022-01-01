https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7027040Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove yourself Instagram story template, surreal floral collage psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7027040View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.87 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 19.87 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playball by Robert LeuschkeDownload Playball fontLove yourself Instagram story template, surreal floral collage psdMore