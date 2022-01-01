https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7027822Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMindset aesthetic Instagram post template, mental health remix vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7027822View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.58 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMansalva by Carolina ShortDownload Mansalva fontVujahday Script by Robert LeuschkeDownload Vujahday Script fontDownload AllMindset aesthetic Instagram post template, mental health remix vectorMore