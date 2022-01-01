https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7028087Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGold birthday YouTube thumbnail template, 3D rendering aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7028087View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.03 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.03 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 23.03 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.03 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGold birthday YouTube thumbnail template, 3D rendering aesthetic vectorMore