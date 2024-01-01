https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7028330Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoft serve png ice-cream sticker, dessert food cut out, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7028330View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1061 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1326 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2859 x 3234 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Soft serve png ice-cream sticker, dessert food cut out, transparent backgroundMore