Chocolate cupcake sticker, dessert food isolated image psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 7032421 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 2725 x 2725 px | 300 dpi | 63.39 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2725 x 2725 px | 300 dpi

Free Download