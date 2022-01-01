rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7036775
Tea party Powerpoint presentation template, vintage butterfly pattern psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed…
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Tea party Powerpoint presentation template, vintage butterfly pattern psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD Template
ID : 
7036775

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoAlex Brush by Robert Leuschke
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Tea party Powerpoint presentation template, vintage butterfly pattern psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More