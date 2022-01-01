Vintage shopping Instagram story template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Vector Template ID : 7036878 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector Instagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MB

Facebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MB Vectors can scale to any size.

Compatible with :