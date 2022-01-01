https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7036878Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage shopping Instagram story template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7036878View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllVintage shopping Instagram story template, green bug pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore