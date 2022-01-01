rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7036884
Tea party Instagram story template, vintage butterfly pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by…
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Tea party Instagram story template, vintage butterfly pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector Template
ID : 
7036884

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoAlex Brush by Robert Leuschke
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Tea party Instagram story template, vintage butterfly pattern vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel

More