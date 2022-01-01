https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7036957Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextArt deco Instagram post template, flea market ad psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7036957View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.4 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllArt deco Instagram post template, flea market ad psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore