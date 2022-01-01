https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7036960Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage wedding Instagram post template, art deco in beige psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7036960View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.41 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alex Brush by Robert LeuschkeDownload Alex Brush fontCormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontGowun Batang by Yanghee RyuDownload Gowun Batang fontDownload AllVintage wedding Instagram post template, art deco in beige psd, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore