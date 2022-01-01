https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7037347Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCute baby shower template, doodle presentation slide psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7037347View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.71 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.71 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.71 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllCute baby shower template, doodle presentation slide psdMore