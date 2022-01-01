https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7041535Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRainbow baby shower template, pastel presentation slide psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7041535View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontRainbow baby shower template, pastel presentation slide psdMore