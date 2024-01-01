Gold photo frame sticker, wall decor isolated image psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 7042512 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 3013 px | 300 dpi | 107.14 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2636 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 3013 px | 300 dpi

Free Download