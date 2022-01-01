https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7043874Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quote psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7043874View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 193.83 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 193.83 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 193.83 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 193.83 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imbue by Tyler FinckDownload Imbue fontOver the Rainbow by Kimberly GesweinDownload Over the Rainbow fontDownload AllWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quote psdMore