https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7043896Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStrong woman Instagram story template, sports aesthetic design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7043896View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 52.53 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 52.53 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 52.53 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 52.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abhaya Libre by MooniakDownload Abhaya Libre fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllStrong woman Instagram story template, sports aesthetic design vectorMore