https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7043903Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quote vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7043903View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.56 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.56 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.56 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imbue by Tyler FinckDownload Imbue fontOver the Rainbow by Kimberly GesweinDownload Over the Rainbow fontDownload AllWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quote vectorMore