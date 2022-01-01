Butterfly pattern invitation card template, event ad dual set vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Vector ID : 7047537 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 32.92 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2429 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5001 x 3470 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :