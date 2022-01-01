rawpixel
Art event invitation card template, vintage art deco vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Royalty Free Vector Template
ID : 
7047797

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Gowun Batang by Yanghee RyuIbarra Real Nova by José María Ribagorda
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

